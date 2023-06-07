Arjan Bhullar grateful for the opportunity to stay active again: “I’m an athlete”

ONE heavyweight kingpin Arjan Bhullar will have his hands full in his upcoming unification bout with interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

However, despite the dangers that his upcoming opponent brings, ‘Singh’ is just happy to be back on the grind, at the end of the day.

Speaking on Smack Talk with Sandhu on Youtube, the Canadian-Indian star said he’s grateful to be active again and excited to remind his fans and naysayers of just how great of an athlete he is:

“But beyond that I’m just active to be active again man, that was one of the things that, I’m an athlete I’ve been competing since I was you know in diapers, and I like to stay active.”

Check out the full interview:

After a stellar career in North America, Bhullar joined the Singapore-based organization in 2019 and performed masterfully against Mauro Cerilli at ONE: Century Part II.

The American Kickboxing Academy product earned himself a shot at gold against Brandon Vera at ONE: Dangal and delivered a career-defining performance to become the new ruler of the heavyweight ranks.

However, some matters outside of fighting kept him out longer than anticipated and the division moved on in his absence.

While his highly anticipated clash with Malykhin has also been re-booked multiple times, Bhullar can’t wait to assert his claim as the undisputed heavyweight king.

The 37-year-old has won 11 of his first 12 career bouts, using his suffocating freestyle wrestling background and crisp boxing to overwhelm his opponents.

Malykhin, though, might just be his most fearsome challenge yet. The Russian destroyer is undefeated in 12 career fights and boasts a staggering 100 percent finishing rate.

All gloves will be off when these two titans finally square off at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

