Nabil Anane says bullies were scared of him in school

Nabil Anane has claimed that he never had an issue with bullies in school.

There are countless reasons why someone would choose fighting as a career path. One of the most common stories is someone beginning training to defend themselves against bullies, leading to an early start in martial arts.

Luckily, Anane was not one of those people, as he never had to worry about bullies. During an interview with ONE Championship, the 19-year-old had this to say:

“I was the tallest guy in school, the biggest guy in school. I think they were scared to bully me or start fights with me.”

Nabil Anane’s height is now a significant advantage used in his fight. The Thai-Algerian fighter is a 6’2” flyweight, which creates a massive reach difference between him and his opponents.

Anane has used his superior physical traits to establish a 33-4-1 lifetime Muay Thai record. He hopes to secure another win this Friday against his toughest opponent thus far.

On June 23, Anane will make his ONE Championship debut in a Muay Thai bout against Superlek Kiatmoo9. It’s safe to say that the 19-year-old has been thrown to the wolves early, as Superlek holds a 6-0 promotional Muay Thai record. The Thai superstar is also the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Nabil Anane will be the second to last fight at ONE Friday Fights 22, which is set to go down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be watched live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers.

