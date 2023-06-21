Nabil Anane reveals Superlek’s ‘biggest weapon’

ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane realizes that his ONE Friday Fights 22 opponent, Superlek Kiatmoo9, is called ‘The Kicking Machine’ for a reason.

The Algerian standout will make his promotional debut inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok this Friday as he is set to square off with one of Muay Thai’s most exciting strikers, Superlek. ‘The Kicking Machine’ is yet to lose a battle in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner, and he will look to keep it that way against the tough 33-win veteran.

Ahead of his first appearance with the promotion, Nabil Anane shared his thoughts on what makes Superlek such a formidable foe.

“His biggest weapon is his right kick,” Anane told ONE Championship. “That’s why he’s called ‘The Kicking Machine.’ He’s also very fast.”

Nabil Anane may not be a household name just yet, but the teenager has already earned a lifetime’s worth of accolades in the world of combat sports. In May 2022, when he was just 17 years old, Anane became the youngest-ever WBC Muay Thai world champion, capturing gold in the 126-pound weight class. Less than a year later, he moved up to 135 pounds and claimed another world title for his rapidly growing collection of accomplishments.

While Anane has been nothing short of impressive in his Muay Thai career thus far, he is yet to face someone quite like Superlek Kiatmoo9. ‘The Kicking Machine’ currently reigns as the promotion’s flyweight kickboxing world champion, but the art of eight limbs is where Superlek truly thrives, scoring six impressive wins inside the Circle before capturing kickboxing gold.

Will Superlek add another name to his hit list this Friday night, or will the newcomer shock the world and skyrocket to the top of the flyweight division’s rankings?

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

Poll : 0 votes