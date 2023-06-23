ONE Friday Fights 22 results: Anatoly Malykhin ends Arjan Bhullar for ONE undisputed heavyweight world title

He’s the one true heavyweight king, and his name is Anatoly Malykhin.

Following a couple of years of heated talks, Malykhin closed the rivalry in the most dominating way knocking out Arjan Bhullar to claim sole possession of the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Malykhin was a marauding monster from the opening round and repeatedly tagged Bhullar with heavy artillery that had the capacity crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium up on their feet.

After Bhullar’s valiant stand in the first round, Malykhin continued the assault and blasted the Indian star with a hellacious combination on the corner.

Malykhin seemed aware that Bhullar was out of it, and he proceeded to send ‘Singh’ into the shadow realm by the third round.

The Russian slugger was a man possessed and unloaded a flurry of punishment that Bhullar failed to counter at the start of the third.

After bringing the fight to the ground, ‘Sladkiy’ showed why he’s such a dangerous finisher and battered Bhullar with unstoppable ground-and-pound forcing the referee to call for a stop to the match 2:42 into the third.

Malykhin’s third-round knockout finish against Bhullar was a fitting end to a rivalry that started in 2022. With the win, Malykhin is now the undisputed ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion.

As unstoppable as he started in the promotion, Malykhin is now a perfect 13-0 in his career and 5-0 in ONE Championship with all four of his wins ending in either a submission or a knockout.

Malykhin also collected a cool $50,000 bonus in his win, the third straight time he’s won the incentive in his ONE Championship run.

