Anatoly Malykhin ready to make "easy work" of Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22

ONE heavyweight kings Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar will take part in a massive world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

In front of what is expected to be a wild and frenzied crowd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the interim ONE heavyweight and the reigning light heavyweight king will clash with ONE heavyweight world champ Bhullar in a showdown to determine the promotion's one true heavyweight king.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Sladkiy' has short and sweet words ahead of his bout with 'Singh':

"I have brought my closest ones with me: my wife and my son. My trainer Johnny is also with me - it's my team. So, let's go, easy work!"

As undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. used to say, "Hard work, easy work." Anatoly Malykhin is oozing confidence coming into ONE Friday Fights 22, as evidenced by his words and overall positive disposition. We have no doubt that the undefeated Russian KO artist has put in the hard yards inside the gym to reach this level of confidence.

The rivalry between 'Sladkiy' and 'Singh' has been simmering since last year, when Malykhin flatlined Kirill Grishenko for the ONE interim heavyweight world title due to Bhullar's hiatus. Since then, the outspoken Russian hasn't stopped calling out his division's world champion for a bout to determine who really is the baddest man of the promotion.

Bhullar was away from the sport for more than two years due to several injuries and contractual issues. The last time the Commonwealth Games wrestling gold medalist was in action was when he TKO'd Filipino MMA icon Brandon Vera for the strap in 2021.

In the years that Bhullar was away, Anatoly Malykhin became a two-division ONE world champion when he dismantled the previously unbeaten Reinier de Ridder for the promotion's 225-pound world title at ONE on Prime Video 5 late last year.

With two 26.4-pound gold belts hoisted on each of his shoulders, Anatoly Malykhin's brutal assault on ONE's heavier weight classes is nearly complete. All that's left to cross out on his hitlist is Arjan Bhullar.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners'.

