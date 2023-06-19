Anatoly Malykhin, Arjan Bhullar trade barbs heading into highly anticipated showdown

ONE heavyweight kings Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar are back to usual trash-talk ahead of their world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

In front of a sold-out crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, reigning ONE heavyweight world champ Bhullar will face his division's interim world champion Malykhin in a showdown of behemoths for the ages.

ONE Championship recently documented the latest set of verbal barbs between the two colossal heavyweights on Instagram:

"Shots FIRED 💥 Who will be crowned the undisputed heavyweight KING on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22? 👑"

The beef between 'Sladkiy' and 'Singh' simmered some time last year, when Malykhin knocked out Kirill Grishenko for the interim belt due to Bhullar's absence. Since then he hasn't stopped calling out the heavyweight world champ for a bout to determine who is the rightful undisputed king of the division.

Bhullar was away for a significant amount of time due to injuries and contractual issues. The last time the Indian-Canadian world champion was in action was in May 2021 when he TKO'd Brandon Vera for the ONE heavyweight world title. A few talks here and there were made about his return but nothing materialized until now.

In the meantime, Anatoly Malykhin became a ONE double-champ when he obliterated the previously unbeaten Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 5 late last year.

With two gold belts hoisted on each shoulder, Anatoly Malykhin's assault on ONE's heavier divisions is nearly complete. All that's left on his hitlist is Bhullar.

Stye-wise, the two hulking brutes pose an interesting match-up. In his entire career, no one's been able to handle Malykhin's power. His 100% finishing rate has been untouched even when reached the world stage in ONE.

Grappling-based fighters like Grishenko and de Ridder all have tried to stifle 'Sladkiy' by grounding him but to no avail.

Bhullar, however, might be the most formidable grappler to face Anatoly Malykhin. 'Singh' is a decorated collegiate and freestyle wrestler. He won the gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth games and represented his country at the Summer Olympics in 2012. He largely uses his wrestling acumen to control his opponents and finishes them with unstoppable pressure.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

