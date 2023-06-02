Anatoly Malykhin and his team host martial arts seminar for underprivileged children

ONE light-heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin is headed for the biggest fight of his career at ONE Friday Fights 22. The long-awaited match, which will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand this June 23, will be a world title unification bout against ONE heavyweight king Arjan 'Singh' Bhullar.

This massive showdown has been teased, scheduled, canceled, and rescheduled a couple of times in the past. Finally, the dotted line has been signed and the two reigning behemoths of the ONE heavyweight division can finally settle their rivalry. Needless to say, Anatoly Malykhin is training and preparing for this bout like it's World War 3.

This, however, doesn't mean that 'Sladkiy' is letting go of his charitable work outside his fight life. In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, the undefeated Russian was seen

"My family and I have been living in Thailand for three years now. It's been a great three years, I feel so grateful for this country, the ONE Championship league @onechampionship and the boss Mr Chatri @yodchatri. Thank you for all the opportunities you have given me! And especially, for the opportunity to give children a piece of me and my abilities🙏🏻

The post continues:

To all children who are interested in sports today and want to go in for sports, we are happy to give a free visit to our gym on an ongoing basis❤️ Thanks to all the like-minded people who are nearby 🙏"

Despite being one of the most terrifying men to ever enter a professional fighting arena, Anatoly Malykhin is a world champion with a big heart. Understanding that he is more than just a prizefighter, 'Sladkiy' lives by the tenets of the martial arts life and imparts his knowledge to those who need them.

Whether he is slugging it out inside the Circle or sharing the mats with kids, you can count that Anatoly Malykhin is always going all out. The man lives life to the fullest and you can see this in both his fighting career and outside of it.

