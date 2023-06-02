Arjan Bhullar says Anatoly Malykhin’s KO power is ‘not special’: “Can you land that power?”

Two-sport ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is one of the most feared fighters in mixed martial arts today, but Arjan Bhullar is still not buying the hype.

Ahead of the pair’s highly-anticipated heavyweight unification world title match at ONE, Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, the reigning heavyweight world titleholder did not hold back on his criticism of the Russian powerhouse.

Bhullar suggested that ‘Sladkiy’s nuclear power won’t be useful if it won’t hit its intended target.

Moreover, ‘Singh’ argued that every hulking warrior in the division has fight-ending capabilities, saying:

“At the end of the day, we’re here at heavyweight and everyone has power. That’s not special," he shared in an appearance on Smack Talk with Sandhu.

“Can you land that power? How are you going to set it up? Those are aspects of his game, we feel, are still raw.”

Undefeated in 12 career matches, including 4-0 in the Circle, Malykhin put the heavyweight division on notice using his destructive one-punch KO power.

The 35-year-old also has a whopping 100 percent career finishing rate, with eight victories by knockout and four via submission.

During Bhullar’s time away from the Circle, Malykhin assumed the throne and became the interim heavyweight champ by taking out Kiril Grishenko. He made history and collected two gold belts by starching Reinier de Ridder and snatching the ONE light heavyweight world title last year.

To be fair, Malykhin looked like a completely different fighter in his last fight, as he traded those looping telegraph hooks for crisper and sharper combinations.

On the other hand, Bhullar is known for his wrestling, and we all can’t wait to witness this classic striker vs grappler showdown at ONE Friday Fights 22.

