Anatoly Malykhin says Chatri Sityodtong is the ‘wisest person’ he’s ever met

As Anatoly Malykhin approaches his highly-anticipated world title unification bout against Arjan Bhullar, the Russian superstar reflects on his brief but successful journey in ONE Championship.

With an undefeated record of 8-0 upon his arrival in 2021, the fighter known as 'Sladkiy' has captivated audiences with his thrilling performances, securing two MMA world titles and maintaining a pristine 12-0 record.

Sure, his accomplishments are the product of his discipline and courage. But the 35-year-old knows that the ONE Championship team, including Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, has helped him feel at home on the global stage of martial arts.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin heaped praise on the promotion’s entire squad, including Sityodtong, who he describes as one of the most intelligent individuals he has worked with.

He said:

“Of course, a huge thanks to Mr. Chatri because he is a person with a big heart. We feel his love, care, and understanding. I always use him as an example of the wisest person we have met.”

ONE certainly recognizes talent when they see one. And the knockout machine has been nothing short of that over the past couple of years.

With four finishes, three coming in the opening round, the Golden Team representative has established himself as a fan favorite.

At ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23, Anatoly Malykhin hopes to continue his streak of statement performances when he unifies the ONE heavyweight world title alongside divisional king Bhullar.

The card will be available live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel today.

