ONE Friday Fights 22 preview and prediction: Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin

After over two years of non-stop bickering, the time for talk is finally over for ONE heavyweight world champions Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar.

The colossal war that’s been hampered by multiple delays is finally taking place in just a matter of hours at ONE Friday Fights 22. These two behemoths will both enter Lumpinee Stadium with 26 pounds of gold on their broad shoulders.

Once the dust settles, only one will leave with all the bragging rights in the world, along with the title of the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion.

Bhullar, who first made a name for himself in North America, made an immediate impact with ONE Championship, scoring dominant wins over Mauro Cerilli and Brandon Vera to become the division’s top dog.

Matters outside of fighting, however, prevented him from defending that throne over the last two years.

A new king emerged in his absence, as Malykhin laid waste to everyone in his wake to become the new ruler of the division, albeit in an interim status. ‘Sladkiy’ wants to shake off that interim tag and become a legitimate two-division world champion by adding Bhullar to his long list of KO victims.

As always, Sportskeeda's ONE Championship team has their fingerprints all over this massive heavyweight showdown. Let’s take a look at their predictions for Malykhin vs Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Vince Richards: Anatoly Malykhin by knockout

Finally, a match befitting for the title of baddest man in the planet. Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin are two incredible wrestlers, but expect these two monsters to do away with the grappling and put on an all-timer of slugfest in Bangkok.

There was so much drama surrounding this bout, from cancellations to trash talk, that their fated meeting at ONE Friday Fights 22 will be a proper blow-off to a feud that started more than a year ago.

I see this fight starting and ending with strikes and I feel Malykhin’s fast and explosive offense will be the deciding factor in this world title unification bout. Bhullar talked extensively how he can negate Malykhin’s power, but one strike but the Russian slugger can change a fight instantly.

Mike Murillo: Anatoly Malykhin by second or third-round KO

I am glad and excited that this unification bout is finally going to happen after so many delays. This is going to be a good one as both fighters have the ability to get things done and are not short of motivation.

However, I do not expect it to go the full route of five rounds. Instead, I see it coming to an end by way of knockout in the second or third round in favor of Anatoly Malykhin.

I am giving the win to ‘Sladkiy’ as he has been the more active fighter the past two years. His last two fights, in particular, were high-stakes and he dominated in both and became world champion

Malykhin, too, carries more punching power, which I feel even a veteran and technical fighter like Bhullar may have a hard time handling. A battle between the top big boys in ONE Championship, should be fun and explosive.

James De Rozario: Anatoly Malykhin by fourth-round KO

Malykhin has been on a roll through his time at ONE Championship, but the Russian slugger hasn't quite faced someone of Bhullar's quality yet. Still, I wouldn't take anything away from the Thailand-based star. Simply because, he's walked the talk over the past couple of years.

He wouldn't waste time going to work and should easily open up a way to break his rival's guard and shoot in for takedowns. However, he will hit a roadblock as 'Singh' isn't going to be an easy foe to keep down. Both men will continue to fight for dominance in the stand-up department on the canvas for the first couple of rounds.

By the third or fourth round, I foresee Bhullar's lack of game time catching up with him. And his draining energy bar alongside Malykhin's explosive right hand, could bring an end to 'Singh's' reign as heavyweight king.

Ted Razon: Anatoly Malykhin by fifth-round KO

I do believe Bhullar will be Malykhin’s stiffest test yet and I think he’ll even be the first fighter to take him past the second round.

As long as ‘Singh’ avoids the Russian’s power shots early, I think he can wear him down in the clinch and even pull off some takedowns to score points.

Forcing Malykhin to carry his weight and soften him up with ground and pound is the way to go, but the Russian does possess the wrestling pedigree to avoid those trips and keep the fight standing, where he’ll have the advantage.

Bhullar does have underrated boxing skills but doesn’t possess the one-shot-stopping power of Malykhin.

Both have proven to be durable fighters and I expect this one to be a battle of attrition. However, I believe Bhullar’s lengthy time off will be the deciding factor. If he slows down in rounds four and five and no longer has the power to take the fight to the mats, he’ll be in huge trouble.

Malykhin should be gassed himself if it does reach the championship rounds, but all it takes is one big punch and it’s lights out for anyone.

