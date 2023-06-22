ONE Friday Fights 22 preview and prediction: Prajanchai vs. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

Rematches are always intriguing episodes in martial arts, and the second bout between old rivals Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Prajanchai PK Saenchai was almost two years in the making.

The first match between these two inter-generational stars took place in July 2021, with Prajanchai taking the win and snatching the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title from Sam-A.

Though the world title has already left Prajanchai’s grasp, the two Thai superstars will contend for a piece of interim gold with ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri currently sidelined with an injury.

That said the Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team gave their best analytic insight on this ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title bout between Prajanchai and Sam-A at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The blockbuster card goes down this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

James De Rozario: Prajanchai by fourth-round TKO

I see this bout going the same way as the first unfolded, albeit with a knockout. Prajanchai's power, technicality, and speed, are three key factors that will push him to a victory over the veteran of the sport.

He might try his luck in the first couple of rounds, but a fresher Sam-A will rely on his counterattacks and movement -- as he always does -- to frustrate his younger foe.

Sam-A will definitely draw first blood, but at the same time, that will allow his dance partner to trade from close distance. And he wouldn't need a second invitation.

The fact of the case is Sam-A isn't getting any younger. And I do not see him wildly training leather or being on the front foot as the championship rounds start. Prajanchai will take control from there, possibly dropping the Thai three times on his way to a win.

Prajanchai defeats Sam-A via fourth-round TKO.

Mike Murillo: Prajanchai by decision

A battle between two former Muay Thai world champions, it is really a tough one to call.

Their first encounter in July 2021 went back-and-forth and down the wire, with ONE-debuting Prajanchai winning by majority decision to seize the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title for Sam-A.

This time around, I still see Prajanchai winning anew, but more comfortably.

Being the younger fighter, 28-year-old Prajanchai has speed going his way, not to mention that he is also an A-1 counter striker, which should continue to pose problems to Sam-A.

This is not saying though that veteran Sam-A, 39, will just surrender a victory to his opponent. He will battle no end, anchored on a devastating power that he still possesses even at this stage of his celebrated career. Just look at how he KO’d Ireland’s Ryan Sheehan back in January.

In the end, however, it is Prajanchai landing more telling hits resulting in his hand being raised in victory.

Ted Razon: Sam-A by third-round KO

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but I doubt that applies to the great Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. At 39 years old and facing a talented guy like Prajanchai, whom he already lost to, no doubt the odds are stacked against him.

Since losing to Prajanchai, Sam-A racked off three straight victories, with the last one being a thunderous KO over Ryan Sheehan.

I believe that the defeat to Prajanchai reignited something inside Sam-A and he wants to right that wrong more than anything else. They went five rounds last time out, which means the former two-sport world champion already got a taste of Prajanchai’s tendencies.

Sam-A is a cerebral fighter with a high fight IQ and he will once again have the power advantage over the younger Prajanchai. This time, I believe Sam-A will be able to find his openings and connect.

Plus, we already saw Prajanchai crumble through adversity when he quit on the stool against Joseph Lasiri. He might find himself in a similar situation after being on the receiving end of Sam-A’s best shots.

Vince Richards: Sam-A by decision

If the first bout between these two is the precedent, then the rematch this Friday is a fitting sequel.

Prajanchai and Sam-A fought a fast-paced yet clinical match at ONE: Battleground in July 2021. Both fighters had massive moments in the Singapore card, but Prajanchai landed the bigger shots en route to the majority decision win.

It’s exciting to see these two run things back, especially with Prajanchai eager to prove once more that he belongs at the top of the division.

As for Sam-A, the man is already a legend in the sport yet he’s still giving the current generation a routine beating every time he steps between the ropes.

I see these two putting on a barnburner at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium reminiscent of their violent chess match in 2021.

This time, though, it will be Sam-A who’d land the cleaner shots.

Sam-A is on his second run with ONE Championship and he wants nothing more than to mount another successful world title run.

