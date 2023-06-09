Prajanchai PK Saenchai keeps his focus on the gold ahead of ONE Friday Fights 22

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is bound for a high-profile rematch with fellow former world champion Sam-A Gaiayanghadao. The Bangkok native will face the man he took the belt from years ago.

This time, the two will battle for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title. They will do so at ONE Friday Fights 22 in front of Prajanchai's home crowd inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of his June 9th clash with Sam-A, Prajanchai posted a video of himself doing some reflex and reaction training in the gym:

"zoom in, zoom out But never lose your focus🔥🔥"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is looking focused ahead of his interim world title bout. He needs it and more as he comes up against one of the pioneers of ONE Championship’s Muay Thai scene in Sam-A. Aside from being the first-ever ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Sam-A also held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai and ONE strawweight kickboxing world titles.

On top of these, he also participated in the inaugural Muay Thai bout in ONE Championship. The Buriram native is also a former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium world champion in two separate weight classes and the 2011 Lumpinee Stadium Fighter of the Year. He truly is a legend amongst legends.

Prajanchai and Sam-A's 2021 classic was a five-round showcase of what happens when a Muay Thai icon meets a fellow Muay Thai icon. It was a back-and-forth affair that saw Prajanchai narrowly beating the former world champion with a majority decision win.

After winning the belt, however, Prajanchai PK Saenchai dropped it to Joseph Lasiri months later but came back strong by beating Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer at ONE Friday Fights 1.

As for Sam-A, since losing the strap to Prajanchai PK Saenchai, he took a break from the promotion and captured a couple of wins in Thailand. His most recent bout was a return to ONE Championship in thrilling fashion when he KO'd Ryan Sheehan at ONE Friday Fights 9.

Their epic paths will converge yet again in a war for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title and the right to face divisional ruler Lasiri in a massive unification bout. ONE Friday Fights 22, which will air live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, can be viewed on ONE's YouTube channel for free.

