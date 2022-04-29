Watch: Sam-A vs Prajanchai have over 700 fights between them and put on a ONE Championship Muay Thai classic

Want to see what 700 fights between two fighters look like? Watch the ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai title bout between then-champ Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and current champ Prajanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym.

The bout happened last year at ONE: Battleground and it showcased the highest level Muay Thai one could ever see. It was like listening to jazz for the first time. It's amazing, but our novice minds couldn't possibly comprehend the intricacies of it.

The two battled in the Muay Thai equivalent of a highly cerebral chess match. The pair were nearly perfectly matched as they almost canceled each other out. If not for the knockdown scored by Prajanchai, the match would have likely been a draw.

Watch the full fight here:

ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai champ Prajanchai defends his belt at ONE 157

Muay Thai takes centerstage in ONE Championship's next event, ONE 157: Pethmorakot vs. Vienot. The main event will see the return of ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee as he defends his throne against Jimmy Vienot.

In the co-main event, ONE strawweight Muay Thai champ Prajanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym will face Joseph Lasiri in his first title defense. Lasiri is known to have beaten ONE's current bantamweight kickboxing champion Hiroki Akimoto.

Elsewhere on the card will be four quarter-finals matches in the inaugural ONE flyweight world Grand Prix tournament. ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face ONE newcomer and no.1-ranked UK fighter, Jacob Smith. Former champ Jonathan Haggerty will face Brazil's Walter Goncalves. Superlek Kiatmoo will lock horns with Taiki Naito of Japan. Lastly, Saavas Michael will face Amir Naseri.

The Art of Eight Limbs will be on full display as 7 Muay Thai bouts will be featured on the card. The event will also showcase one kickboxing bout and 2 submission grappling matches together with a handful of explosive MMA bouts.

After having a successful follow-up to their historic event, ONE X, in the form of ONE 156, the Asian organization is continuing the momentum with ONE 157.

