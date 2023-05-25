Sam-A and Prajanchai set to duke it out for interim strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 22

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has created history throughout his time at ONE Championship, but there might be another chance for him to further establish himself as one of the most legendary names of the sport at ONE Friday Fights 22.

That evening inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 39-year-old veteran squares off against an old foe, Prajanchai PK Saenchai, for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title on June 23.

These two have a bit of history behind them which adds to the excitement and thrill that fans can expect from the pair of modern-day striking icons when they clash on the co-main event of the evening.

Sam-A’s first stint as a divisional king came when he knocked out Sergio Wielzen in spectacular fashion to claim the inaugural ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown in May 2018.

However, just a year later, he lost his spot at the top of the division to Jonathan Haggerty.

Always looking for fresher opportunities, the Buriram native then moved down to his natural weight class – strawweight – where he captured the division’s introductory kickboxing strap in December 2019 and then the inaugural Muay Thai belt in February 2020.

After defending his strawweight Muay Thai gold with a sensational KO of Rocky Ogden in early 2020, he dropped his strap to promotional newcomer, Prajanchai, who fought his way to a well-deserved decision win.

Just months later, the veteran decided to call it a day, vacating the strawweight kickboxing world title in the process.

At the same time, Prajanchai’s reign was short-lived, as the Thai was forced to quit on the stool against Italian firecracker Joseph Lasiri.

Since then, both men have been on roads to redemption – Sam-A pulled a U-turn on his decision to retire and knocked out Ryan Sheehan at ONE Friday Fights 9, while Prajanchai returned to winning ways against Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer at ONE Friday Fights 1.

Now, Sam-A and Prajanchai will run it back for the interim strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, and the victor will undoubtedly face Lasiri later this year to unify the gold.

