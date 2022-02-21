ONE Championship celebrates Sam-A Gaiyanghadao's glorious career as Thai fighter announces retirement

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has decided to call it quits after a career spanning more than two decades of excellence at the highest level.

The 38-year-old Thai warrior returned home to Thailand in late 2021 after spending years in Singapore as an instructor at the world-renowned Evolve MMA. He then decided to retire from professional competition for good, following deep reflection.

ONE Championship posted a photo on the promotion’s official Instagram account, paying tribute to Sam-A Gaiyanghadao's incredible career. The caption read:

“Thanks for all the memories, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao! The ONE family wishes you all the best in retirement 🙏 @aaa_gaiyanghadao”

Sam-A's retirement news comes two weeks after he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account:

“You don't have to stand in the best place. But stand somewhere you are happy is enough!!”

Sam-A finishes his career with a professional record of 370-48-9 and the strawweight kickboxing belt still draped over his shoulders. He was a former two-time Lumpinee world champion, a three-time Thai national champion, and former WBC Muay Thai world champion.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, the inaugural ONE Super Series world champion

When ONE Super Series launched in 2018, Sam-A was one of the first to get the call to join the prestigious all-striking league.

He debuted for the promotion at ONE: Global Superheroes, knocking out Joseph Lasiri in two rounds. In his next fight, Sam-A competed against Sergio Wielzen for the inaugural ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. The Thai legend scored another scintillating knockout, this time via fourth-round elbow to become the first ONE Super Series world champion in history.

A year later, however, Sam-A suffered a shock decision loss to then-young up-and-coming English striker, Jonathan Haggerty.

Sam-A would later on bounce back with wins over Darren Rolland and Wang Junguang, en route to capturing the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. Then in 2020, he defeated Rocky Ogden to add the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title to his mantle, effectively making him a rare two-division ONE world champion.

It has been a long and glorious career for Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, to say the least. He leaves the sport with a legacy that will last for years.

