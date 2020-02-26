Sam-A Gaiyanghadao gunning for history as first male two-sport World Champion in ONE

Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao continues to bring glory back home to Thailand with his every conquest in ONE Super Series. The 36-year-old is a two-time ONE World Champion and is now looking to add a third ONE World Title to his collection.

Sam-A is scheduled to face Rocky Ogden in the co-main event at ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE, set for this Friday, 28 February at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The bout will be for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

The Thai athlete previously held the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title, before succumbing the belt to England’s Jonathan Haggerty. He then went on to capture the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title after besting China’s Wang Junguang last December in Kuala Lumpur.

This time against Ogden, Sam-A is gunning for a third strap to place on his mantle.

“I saw him fight on tape, and he’s really good. He knows all about Muay Thai because he’s fought a lot against Thais,” Sam-A said.

“I have to be careful first and see what he brings. I won’t underestimate him. He’s younger and stronger. My plan is to stay calm and counter. If the timing is there I’ll go for a knockout, but I won’t force it.”

Sam-A believes the Muay Thai World Title belongs in Thailand, where ‘the Art of Eight Limbs’ originated. But perhaps more than anything else, Sam-A hopes to join Stamp Fairtex and make history by becoming the first ONE Championship male athlete to hold World Titles in two different sports.

“It is very meaningful to me because it is the Muay Thai title and if I win I’ll be the two-sport World Champion in my weight,” Sam-A concluded.

“Plus, it is the Muay Thai title – I must win this for Thailand and showcase my very best.”

