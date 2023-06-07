Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is ready for an absolute firefight against Prajanchai PK.Saenchai

Former ONE two-weight and two-sport world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is having a second renaissance in his career after his supposed retirement in 2021. After leaving the sport and relinquishing the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title last year, the Thai legend returned at ONE Friday Fights 9 and knocked out Ryan Sheehan inside two rounds.

Now, the former ONE flyweight and strawweight Muay Thai world champion and former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion is bound for another shot at gold. It will be in front of his home crowd inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will rematch the man who took one of his titles in the past, former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Prajanchai PK.Saenchai. The two will battle it out for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Sam-A posted about it on Instagram, accompanied by a clip of his last win:

"I am ready to go for war 🔥🔥 Can’t wait to see you guys on the 23 June 2023 at One Lumpinee event 22 🙏🙏#onechampionship #onechampionshipthailand #onelumpinee22"

That pull-back left cross was a thing of beauty. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is truly one of the all-time greats of his generation. Fans are all in support of the former world champ.

Here are some of the fan comments:

Comments on Sam-A's video on Instagram

@rainb0wsalttt said:

"All the best Champ! 🔥 looking forward to it 👏🔥"

@rc.surfer knows perfection when he sees it:

"Perfection! I wouldnt expect anything less then perfect!!!"

@mujtaba.ibrahim.pac names his GOAT:

"the best ever 🎗"

Coming from a lengthy hiatus and dazzling the crowd with an epic KO win over a dangerous opponent, the Thai former world champion proved that he isn't done yet.

Aside from holding the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai, ONE flyweight Muay Thai, and ONE strawweight kickboxing world titles, Sam-A also participated in the first-ever Muay Thai bout in ONE Championship. He is also a 2-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion and 2011 Lumpinee Stadium Fighter of the Year.

With a win over Prajanchai on June 23, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will further solidify his legacy as one of the very best to ever do it in his generation. ONE Friday Fights 22, which will air live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, can be viewed on ONE's YouTube channel for free.

