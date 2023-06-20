Prajanchai sharpens his kicks ahead of rematch with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao 

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is eager to prove that his monumental win over the great Sam-A Gaiyanghadao back in 2021 was no fluke.

If he manages to replicate that feat once more, he’ll walk away Lumpinee Stadium as the division’s interim world title ruler at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

Ahead of one of the most-awaited rematches in all of Muay Thai, Prajanchai has been working his butt off inside the four walls of the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym. In a clip posted by ONE Championship Thailand on Instagram, the 28-year-old was seen sharpening his already deadly arsenal of kicks.

Check it out:

Pranjanchai displayed Muay Thai 101 with his impeccable technique, throwing teeps, jumping switch kicks, and body kicks in a graceful yet totally destructive manner.

Given his professional boxing background, Prajanchai is heralded for his razor-fast hands that produce insane output through his scintillating combinations.

The former Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadium world champion also has an underrated kicking game, which he sets up masterfully using his boxing. Even a legend like Sam-A will have a long night ahead of him if he eats too many of those body kicks.

Prajanchai got the better of his iconic compatriot back in ONE: Battleground, as he surgically bested him in five rounds to oust Sam-A from his throne. However, his reign was short-lived, as he surrendered the gold strap to the division’s current champion, Joseph Lasiri.

After a lengthy hiatus, Prajanchai made a triumphant return at ONE Friday Fights 1 against Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer last January.

A decisive victory over Sam-A this Friday will certainly put Prajanchai in a prime position to avenge that loss to ‘The Hurricane’.

