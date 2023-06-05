Prajanchai gearing up for his rematch against the legendary Sam-A

On June 23, iconic Muay Thai strikers, Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, will meet in a rematch for the ONE interm strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Excitement for this fight has been building since news of the event broke last week. The sequel brings the two former world champions together again after their first meeting took place two years ago in Singapore.

In the first fight, Sam-A, the former defending world champion ultimately lost his belt by majority decision to Prajanchai after five highly contested rounds. Prajanchai later surrendered his ONE belt by TKO to Italian superstar Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157.

Now, the belt will be passed down again in an interim battle after Lasiri withdrew from the event due to an injury.

Excited by the prospect of challenging one of the greatest strikers in Muay Thai history for the second time, Prajanchai had this say on his Instagram account:

“Less than a month! 🔥 ’m going to be back in action again as i’m set to be fighting against Sam-A ll for the interim Strawweight Muay Thai title on 23 June at @lumpineeboxingstadium . 💯💪🏆.”

Prajanchai returns to the foray with some momentum on his side. After quitting on the stool against Lasiri, the Thai warrior made it his mission to make a comeback statement.

The 28-year-old veteran defeated fellow Thai fighter Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer by decision at ONE Friday Fights 1 to put him back in the running for ONE Championship gold.

Similarly, Sam-A has returned to competition with a fire to win and reclaim his belt after vacating the kickboxing world title.

Watch two of the most iconic and legendary strikers defy expectations again at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

All Friday Night fights are broadcast live and for free in North America at 8:30 am EDT through ONE Championship’s digital and broadcast platforms.

