Prajanchai looking sharp in sparring session against Muangthai

Prajanchai PK Saenchai was seen preparing for his upcoming world title fight with a sparring session at the PK Saenchai gym in Bangkok, Thailand.

In July 2021, Prajanchai made his ONE Championship debut for the strawweight Muay Thai world championship. The PK Saenchai affiliate was matched up against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, who held a four-fight win streak between Muay Thai and kickboxing at the time.

After five action-packed rounds, Sam-A was dethroned by a unanimous decision. Two years later, the former Thai world champions will meet for a rematch at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

Prajanchai and his former opponent will fight for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title while the reigning champion, Joseph Lasiri, recovers from injury.

Ahead of his upcoming massive opportunity, the PK Saenchai gym posted an Instagram story video of Prajanchai sparring with fellow ONE fighter Muangthai PK Saenchai. In the since-expired video, the former world champion looks sharp as he prepares for a war against the legendary Sam-A.

The PK Saenchai affiliate last fought on January 20, defeating Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer by unanimous decision. The recent win extended his promotional record to 2-1, with the lone loss being a shocking knockout defeat against Lasiri. He now looks to reclaim gold by taking out Sam-A.

Meanwhile, Sam-A temporarily retired from Muay Thai in 2022. On March 17, he returned to action and defeated Ryan Sheehan with a second-round knockout. The 39-year-old hopes to prove there’s plenty of gas left in the tank for another world title run.

The interim strawweight Muay Thai world title matchup goes down inside the legendary iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

