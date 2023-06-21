Arjan Bhullar on Anatoly Malykhin earning his respect: “That will depend on what he has inside”

Arjan Bhullar is uncertain if he will turn the other cheek once the dust settles in his ONE heavyweight world title unification bout with Anatoly Malykhin this Friday.

After all, the bad blood between the two best heavyweights in the promotion has reached a boiling point ahead of their long-overdue showdown at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

‘Singh’, of course, has not forgotten all the trash talk that the Russian threw his way the moment he became the heavyweight interim world champion.

Now, the Canadian-Indian fighter will have the opportunity to make Malykhin eat his words and shut him up for good with a decisive victory at Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Arjan Bhullar reiterated his plan to hand Malykhin his first career loss as quickly and as decisively as possible.

He also warned ‘Sladkiy’ not to get finished early or risk getting a tongue-lashing from him in the post-fight interview:

“We'll see which round he goes in, and that'll depend on what he has inside and that's where my respect level will be from. If he gets finished early, give me that mic. I'll cut a nice promo on that guy. If he goes deep, at least I'll have more respect for him.” [8:40 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

Needless to say, Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin are not each other’s biggest fans at the moment, nor will they be once it’s all said and done.

The animosity between these two has been brewing over the last two years, and we’re finally about to reach a grand conclusion shortly.

