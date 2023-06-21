Arjan Bhullar doubts Anatoly Malykhin can behave like a true world champion

Anatoly Malykhin is the proud owner of two massive ONE Championship belts. However, despite the Russian’s world-class MMA skills, Arjan Bhullar believes he does not carry himself with the grace of a true world champion.

Just mere hours away from the most-anticipated heavyweight unification bout in the promotion’s history at ONE Friday Fights 22, Bhullar belched a scathing remark about Malykhin’s reign as ONE interim heavyweight and ONE light heavyweight world champion.

The ONE heavyweight world champion told Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post:

“Can he behave like a champion? We're going to find out. I know, I can.”

By now, it’s quite clear that there’s no love lost between these two hulking behemoths. Both Bhullar and Malykhin have thrown verbal barbs at one another every chance they could get in the build-up to their long-overdue battle.

This Friday, inside the sacred grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, we’ll finally determine the undisputed king of the heavyweight ranks.

While Malykhin is an absolute destroyer when the circle door closes, he is beloved by fans for his goofy and carefree nature. He’s a gentle giant in every sense of the word, but we’ve also seen his feisty side through his relentless insults directed at Bhullar.

‘Sladkiy’ has not been shy of expressing his disdain for the Canadian-Indian’s inactivity for the last two years. While Bhullar understands that trash talk and mind games are part of the game, he believes Malykhin’s attitude and behavior in unbecoming of a ONE world champion.

Do you believe Malykhin crossed the line? Bhullar certainly thinks so and wants to make the Russian pay this coming Friday.

Watch Arjan Bhullar’s full SCMP MMA interview below:

