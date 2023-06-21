Arjan Bhullar suggests Anatoly Malykhin is not taking their fight seriously enough

As far as ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is concerned, Anatoly Malykhin’s endless taunts are just irrelevant white noise.

The excitement for this long-overdue ONE heavyweight world title unification bout has been building up for years, which is further intensified by their constant bickering.

While ‘Singh’ has fired back a couple of times, it’s mostly the interim heavyweight world champion who hurls merciless insults.

In just a matter of hours, the time for talk will finally be over and we’ll see who the real alpha of the heavyweight ranks truly is at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

Ahead of their clash inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Bhullar addressed Malykhin’s scathing trash talk in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I focus on myself. He can be making videos, I'm out there, I'm training. He can be thinking this or that of me. I know what I am. I've been working on my craft the entire time, I'm focused on myself, and the results are going to show on June 23.”

Since winning the interim crown by knocking out Kirill Grishenko at ONE: Bad Blood, Malykhin has relentlessly mocked Bhullar, calling him a “chicken” and accusing him of ducking him, among other unsavory things.

The Canadian-Indian superstar, for his part, has been on the sidelines since 2021, after snatching the heavyweight gold strap from Brandon Vera at ONE: Dangal.

It remains to be seen if Bhullar will show signs of ring rust after that lengthy hiatus. However, he assured his fans that he’s been sharpening his skills behind closed doors.

We all can’t wait to see what Arjan Bhullar has in store for us against the undefeated Anatoly Malykhin.

Watch Bhullar’s full interview below:

