‘Well-rounded’ Arjan Bhullar lists the only two weapons in Anatoly Malykhin’s arsenal

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is not exactly impressed by Anatoly Malykhin’s meteoric rise in ONE Championship.

In fact, Bullar even thinks the two-division ONE world champion is a one-trick pony with an extremely limited skill set.

Ahead of their clash set for ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 to determine the true alpha of the heavyweight division, Bhullar questioned the Russian’s versatility.

The American Kickboxing Academy product told South China Morning Post in an exclusive interview:

“I don't think he's a well-rounded fighter like I am. He has a leaping left hook and he has an overhand right. Those are his [only] two weapons.”

Moreover, Bhullar argued that he has more tools in his arsenal, unlike his rival who only relies on his brute strength.

The Canadian-Indian star furthered that he has already beaten more skilled opponents in the past, including the man he took the heavyweight world title from - Brandon Vera.

Bhullar was able to neutralize Vera's kick-heavy striking by putting him on his back and pounding him mercilessly until he got the finish.

However, it’s also unfair to say that Malykhin has not evolved, especially after that epic performance he put on against Reinier de Ridder last year.

Malykhin's striking game looked as smooth and fluid as ever, as he looked more like a calculated sniper than a brawling marauder throwing wild haymakers.

He peppered ‘RDR’ with technical jabs to set up the finish, becoming the new light heavyweight kingpin in the process.

Plus, as Bhullar said, the Russian still has that left hook and overhand right at his disposal.

Malykhin can definitely knock out any fighter in the world, Bhullar included, if one of those punches connects with the chin.

Watch Arjan Bhullar’s SCMP MMA interview in its entirety:

