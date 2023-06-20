Anatoly Malykhin plans to target Arjan Bhullar’s "fat belly" at ONE Friday Fights 22

ONE interim heavyweight world champion and reigning light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin has once again poked fun at Arjan Bhullar’s expense.

Ahead of their long-overdue heavyweight unification world title bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, Malykhin made jokes about his heated rival’s physical appearance.

In an interview with the Singapore-based promotion, ‘Sladkiy’ said his attacks will come in two prongs and overwhelm the Canadian-Indian to become the sole owner of the heavyweight crown:

“Finally, this fight will happen in a week. I am perfectly prepared for this fight in order to secure a confident victory. I will put pressure on him, target his fat belly. I will go for his beard. I don't think he's ready for this kind of pressure, these attacks.”

Bhullar is known for being a hulking mass of a man and rocks that signature beard of his with immense pride.

Antics aside, it appears that Malykhin wants to target the champion’s mid-section with body shots and detonate on his chin if he leaves it exposed.

ONE fans are well aware of the frightening destruction that Malykhin’s fists are capable of. The Russian powerhouse has eight career wins by KO/TKO, with four of those taking place inside the Circle.

The 35-year-old became a historic two-division world titleholder at ONE on Prime Video 5 last year, needing just one round to put Reinier de Ridder to sleep.

On the other hand, Bhullar has never been knocked out in his career, sporting an 11-1 record with two impressive wins under the ONE banner.

He was able to vanquish feared striker Brandon Vera in his last outing, and it will be interesting to see if he can do the same against the heavy-handed Malykhin this coming Friday at Lumpinee Stadium.

