Arjan Bhullar suggests Anatoly Malykhin is underestimating him

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar has known for some time who his opponent would be once he finally made his return to the ONE Championship stage.

After winning the title over two years ago, the divisional king has been inactive. But one heavyweight contender has taken the spotlight from him during that period.

Undefeated Russian tank and double world champion Anatoly Malykhin has made it clear that he is the best of the rest among the heavyweights with his dominant run in ONE Championship.

Having been scheduled to face off multiple times, both men will finally settle the score at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Many fans and fellow fighters give Malykhin an edge in this fight due to his activity and the confidence that his incredible performances bring him. In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Arjan Bhullar suggested how this may be his downfall.

With his eyes constantly on the lookout for the next big challenge that he can take on, ‘Singh’ suggested that the Russian finisher may have overlooked him and taken this fight for granted:

“If I were him, I would be [noticing Arjan Bhullar]. I don't know where his head's at. I couldn't care less to be quite honest with you. He's busy calling out Francis Ngannou, you're telling me he's calling out de Ridder. He's doing this and that.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube page this June 23.

