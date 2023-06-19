Arjan Bhullar confident he can destroy Anatoly Malykhin: “I’m going to finish him now”

Arjan Bhullar waited more than a year for this moment, and he’s just days away from the fight that could ultimately define his career.

The reigning ONE heavyweight world champion will take on Anatoly Malykhin, the interim heavyweight world titleholder, in a unification match at ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23 in Bangkok.

Ahead of their monumental clash at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bhullar told the South China Morning Post that he’s ready to not only match up against Malykhin but finish the Russian slugger within the allotted five rounds.

“Hey, listen, I'm focused on one thing, and one thing only, and it's been him. And it's been him for 18 months. It's not something I just dedicated a couple of months to. I could have finished this guy 18 months ago, but I'm going to finish him now.”

The two rivals have been scheduled to meet for their world title unification bout a couple of times already, but both instances fell through due to injuries and broadcast commitments.

Nevertheless, Bhullar and Malykhin are finally set to meet in a few days for the undisputed heavyweight world championship. Both fighters hold perfect records in ONE Championship but Malykhin has been the busier of the two.

Malykhin is 4-0 in the promotion and became the ONE interim heavyweight world champion in February 2022 when he knocked out Kirill Grishenko. ‘Sladkiy’ then captured a second world title when he battered Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world championship in December of that year.

Bhullar, meanwhile, is 2-0 in the circle with wins over Mauro Cerilli and former heavyweight king Brandon Vera.

Catch the full interview below:

