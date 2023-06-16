Arjan Bhullar lists the areas he can punish Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar once said that Anatoly Malykhin has glaring holes in his game, and the Indian star has now listed practically every one of those weaknesses.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Bhullar said Malykhin is yet to be tested, and he plans to do more than that once they square off for the undisputed ONE heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The colossal world title unification bout between Bhullar and Malykhin, the ONE interim heavyweight world champion, is set for June 23 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

Bhullar said Malykhin is yet to face an opponent who can hang with him for all five rounds, and ‘Singh’ says he’ll be there to mess with the Russian slugger’s psyche in Bangkok.

“He’s never been punched. He’s never been kicked. He’s never been kneed. He’s never been taken down. He’s never been backed up. He’s never been made uncomfortable. He’s never been made to fight someone else’s fight. He’s never been made to fight on his back foot. He’s never been made to go deep into a fight where he throws everything onto a guy and the guy is still there.”

Malykhin and Bhullar were set to face each other earlier this year, but the match was rescheduled due to broadcast commitments. Nevertheless, the two rivals are a week away from their monumental showdown.

Bhullar captured the ONE heavyweight world title when he knocked out Brandon Vera in May 2021 at ONE: Dangal. Bhullar, however, is yet to defend the gold due to injuries and other issues.

In his absence, Malykhin rose to the top of the division and became the ONE interim heavyweight world champion when he knocked out Kirill Grishenko in February 2022.

‘Sladkiy’ then reached champ-champ status when he clobbered Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world championship in December 2022.

Poll : 0 votes