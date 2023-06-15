Arjan Bhullar is hyped to expose Anatoly Malykhin’s weaknesses

Two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin has been utterly dominant in his ONE Championship run so far. But ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar believes he can expose the Russian star’s weaknesses.

Bhullar will face Malykhin, the ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion, in a unification match for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23.

The colossal bout takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with MMA Underground, Bhullar said he’s aware of just how dangerous of an opponent Malykhin can be. He also said that the rampaging knockout machine can still be vulnerable to attacks.

Bhullar said:

“He’s dangerous, he’s finished everyone, all that stuff, but at the end of the day, there’s a difference between good and great. There are levels to this, and that’s what I’m excited to show.”

Anatoly Malykhin vs Arjan Bhullar faced some difficulties along the way

Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin were scheduled for a unification bout earlier this year but that match was canceled and rescheduled a couple of times due to injuries and broadcast commitments.

Nevertheless, these two sluggers will go face to face in less than two weeks in Thailand.

Bhullar became the ONE heavyweight world champion when he knocked out Brandon Vera at ONE: Dangal in May 2021. ‘Singh’, however, has yet to defend the gold due to injuries.

In his absence, Malykhin rose to the top of the heavyweight division and became the interim world champion in February 2022 after knocking out Kirill Grishenko in the second round of their match at ONE: Bad Blood.

Malykhin then added the ONE light heavyweight world title to his collection when he clobbered Reinier de Ridder at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.

Watch Bhullar's entire interview below:

