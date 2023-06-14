Anatoly Malykhin confident he can dispatch Arjan Bhullar without any help from Tyson Fury

Anatoly Malykhin would definitely be honored if Tyson Fury accepts to join him for a sparring session in Thailand this week. But, he’s confident he can win his next fight regardless of Fury’s presence inside the gym.

The ONE two-sport world champion returns to imminent action on June 23 to unify the heavyweight world title belts against Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22. It’s been a long-winded affair but Malykhin has been nothing but patient over the last year and a half.

During Bhullar’s absence, Malykhin knocked out Kirill Grishenko to capture the ONE interim heavyweight world title in February 2022. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, he followed it up by beating Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world title to become a rare two-division world champion.

Now, the owner of two world titles, Malykhin believes in himself to know that he can keep the momentum going without Tyson Fury’s help.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he admitted:

“I think I can handle the chicken without Tyson Fury’s help. My own tricks would be enough for Arjan.”

The Russian stalwart has been making waves in the heavyweight division since he joined ONE Championship in 2021. He’s been knocking out high-level opponents left, right, and center with an array of weapons, including some wrestling and Muay Thai, which has made him one of the most dangerous fighters on the roster.

His last fight against Reinier de Ridder, showcased vast improvements to his game after being pointed out as only a brash knockout artist. He worked on his takedown defense, his counters, boxing - everything you could possibly imagine to prepare for his fight with one of the top dogs in ONE Championship.

On June 23, Malykhin intends to do it again to officially establish himself as the greatest pound-for-pound heavyweight in the world.

