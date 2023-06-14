Anatoly Malykhin offers to trade ideas with Tyson Fury in MMA

Two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin is already one of the most dangerous boxers in mixed martial arts today, but it wouldn’t hurt to share ideas with a man practically synonymous with heavyweight boxing.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion called out to WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury for what could be a titanic meeting of pure unadulterated power.

Fury was in Thailand recently for a business trip, and Malykhin immediately knew of the ‘The Gypsy King’s’ presence.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin said he wants to train Fury in the art of grappling while learning from a master of The Sweet Science.

“As we all know, no fighter has yet been able to bring me to the canvas, so it is safe to say that I understand something about takedowns. I think I would be able to help him with takedowns, just as he could help me with boxing,” Malykhin, who’s now based in Phuket, said.

Fury has been rumored to make a momentary jump to mixed martial arts in an exhibition bout against UFC heavyweight world champion Jon Jones. That fight, however, continues to live in the rumor mill.

As for Malykhin, the laid-back Russian slugger is set for a career-defining match at ONE Friday Fights 22 this coming June 23 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Malykhin will face ONE heavyweight world champion Bhullar for the undisputed ONE heavyweight world title in Bangkok.

The world title unification match between these two behemoths was scheduled twice already but both bouts were canceled due to injury and broadcasting commitments.

Nevertheless, Malykhin and Bhullar are less than two weeks away from their colossal meeting.

