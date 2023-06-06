Anatoly Malykhin wants to throw down and teach Tyson Fury his top-class wrestling

Anatoly Malykhin could be looking at a collaboration of colossal proportions.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion called on WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury to come to his gym in Phuket to train and share ideas.

Taking to his Twitter page, Malykhin called out Fury for a sparring match and teach the pugilist some tricks of his own when it comes to mixed martial arts.

“Tyson, I know you're in Phuket, let's have a sparring match, and I'll teach you how to defend yourself from freestyle wrestling. Let's do it,” wrote Malykhin.

Fury has two scheduled events in Thailand, which involve a couple of dinners and fan meet-and-greets.

The first will be on June 8, local time, at Millennium Hilton Bangkok. The next one is a day later at The Four Points Sheraton Patong in Phuket, the same province where Malykhin trains.

Malykhin currently trains at his own gym Dobryna Martial Arts Academy, as well as at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket.

Though Fury has been on vacation mode for the past few months now, there were always rumors swirling around him that he’ll jump on exhibition bouts against MMA fighters.

These stories, though, have remained as such with no official announcements being made of the British boxer's involvement.

‘The Gypsy King’ last fought in December 2022 when he knocked out Derek Chisora to retain the WBC world heavyweight title in England.

Malykhin, meanwhile, is hard at work preparing for his world title unification bout against ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

