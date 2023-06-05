MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko has the highest of praises for Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin just got the highest of praise from a fighter who’s already considered to be in the mythic territory when it comes to mixed martial arts.

Fedor Emelianenko, who many consider the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time, said in a Russian media interview that he wishes nothing but the best for the reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion.

Raty Team, the group of fighters that Malykhin belongs to, shared the interview on their Instagram page.

“I have a great respect for Tolik [Malykhin]. He's done well. He achieved results, great results. I always root for him. With God's will, I hope he always wins,” said Emelianenko.

The Russian legend was an instrumental figure growth in the rapid rise of mixed martial arts in the early 2000s and to get such praise from ‘The Last Emperor’ is an honor in itself.

Malykhin, though, fully deserved such towering admiration.

‘Sladkiy’ is a perfect 12-0 in his professional career and 4-0 in ONE Championship. His tenure in the promotion also features four knockouts, two of which resulted in world title wins.

Malykhin became the ONE interim heavyweight world champion when he starched Kirill Grishenko at ONE: Bad Blood in February 2022.

He then added the ONE light heavyweight world championship to his collection when he absolutely mauled Reinier de Ridder for the gold at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.

The 35-year-old now has a chance of becoming the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion when he takes on heavyweight kingpin Arjan Bhullar in a world title unification match at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

ONE Friday Fights will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

