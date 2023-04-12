Reigning ONE light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin’s wife Anita has seen firsthand how he values his work and believes her husband will be a great coach in the future.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Anita highlighted how exemplary ‘Sladkiy’ has conducted himself both as a fighter and as an individual, which should serve him well if he chooses to pursue a coaching career after his fighting days are over.

She said:

“He’s a great fighter; a wonderful family man. So, I think he’ll be a great coach, too. He gives everything a million per cent. I know that fighters from different leagues want to come here. They are trying to train with him.

“He has a talent to explain every small detail of a certain move. Explain it in a way everyone can understand. He knows how to pass on his knowledge.”

The Malykhins recently opened a training center in Thailand where mixed martial arts competitors can hone their craft.

Anatoly Malykhin’s all-out mindset has undoubtedly produced quality results. He has been undefeated in 12 professional fights to date, four of which are under ONE Championship, and is also the interim ONE heavyweight world champion.

The Russian juggernaut is seeking to become a full-fledged two-division world champion in a unification bout against reigning ONE heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar.

Anatoly Malykhin’s long-awaited showdown with Arjan Bhullar is set for July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok after being postponed back in March.

‘Sladkiy’ was last in action in December 2022 when he defeated Dutch fighter Reinier de Ridder to seize the ONE light heavyweight world title.

The fight, meanwhile, will mark Bhullar’s first defense of the title he won over Filipino-American Brandon Vera in May 2021.

All ONE Fight Night events are aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

