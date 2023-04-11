Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin bout rescheduled for ONE Fight Night 12 in July

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar and ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin finally have a date set for their highly anticipated world title unification bout, according to a recent report.

Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin will unify the ONE heavyweight world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12, which will be broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, July 14 (morning of Saturday, July 15 in Asia).

As always, the event will stream for free in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed the news in an interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting early Tuesday.

He said:

“It’s going to happen officially now July 15. That’s the word that I got just literally a few hours ago.”

Bhullar captured the heavyweight belt with a second-round technical knockout victory over former king, Filipino-American Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera in April 2021. However, lengthy contract negotiations with ONE Championship, as well as an injury to Bhullar followed shortly after, effectively sidelining the Canadian-Indian star for an extended period of time.

Meanwhile, Malykhin rose through the ranks with three straight finishes in the division to maintain his unblemished record. He captured the interim heavyweight gold against Kirill Grishenko in Bhullar’s absence.

Most recently, Malykhin made history as a double world champion after he lifted the ONE light heavyweight world title from its former owner, Dutch submission specialist Reinier de Ridder, just last December.

Bhullar and Malykhin were booked to unify the belts earlier this year, however, their fight was rescheduled “due to a shift in broadcaster commitments” that forced ONE Championship to find another date for the showdown.

Now, it’s finally here and fans can’t wait to see the two heavyweight behemoths finally settle the score.

