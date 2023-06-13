Anatoly Malykhin reveals his admiration for boxing superstar Tyson Fury

There’s always a tremendous amount of respect fighters show each other, and the same is true for Anatoly Malykhin’s admiration for Tyson Fury.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion said in an interview with ONE Championship that he has massive respect for Fury and how the British star has achieved his goals.

Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight world champion, is one of the best boxers right now on the planet. Apart from his in-ring exploits, ‘The Gypsy King’ is also one of the most inspirational fighters outside the ring.

Malykhin said:

“Because he reached his goal, his dream. He didn't give up. I think he’s a great guy.”

It’s no secret that Fury struggled with his mental health in the past few years, but he has since conquered his battles and even became a symbol to people who are undergoing similar experiences.

In an Instagram video he posted last year, Fury advised his fans to seek professional help as soon as they can and address their mental health concerns.

"[Anyone] suffering with depression, anxiety, any mental health disorder that you may have, now is the time to seek help, get medical advice, speak to a friend, a family member, or whoever you can,”

As for Malykhin, the Russian star continued to create an impact in his community in Phuket, Thailand.

Malykhin and his team recently concluded a martial arts seminar for underprivileged children earlier this month.

‘Sladkiy’ is also set for a massive world title unification bout against Arjan Bhullar for the undisputed ONE heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22.

