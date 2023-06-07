Russian slugger Anatoly Malykhin shows off his finesse in training clip

Anatoly Malykhin has been the personification of devastating power during his unstoppable run in ONE Championship.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion has gone 4-0 with four knockouts in his unparalleled rampage in the promotion.

Despite his menacing aura, Malykhin is a deceptively smooth fighter and he showed that side of him in a recent training clip.

‘Sladkiy’ took to Twitter to share one of the conditioning exercises that he and his coach John Hutchinson do to develop the Russian slugger’s speed and core strength.

“Balance, reaction, and speed”

The drill had Malykhin standing on a balancing plate while catching a tennis ball before it reaches the ground. The exercise is meant to develop reaction time as well as improve core strength.

It’s evident that Malykhin has done this drill repeatedly throughout his career, and he’s used his natural gifts to go on this destructive warpath in ONE Championship.

The two-division world champion debuted in March 2021 and absolutely mauled Alexandre Machado at ONE: Fists of Fury. He then scored two more knockouts at the expense of Amir Aliakbari and Kirill Grishenko, the latter of which earned him the ONE interim heavyweight world championship.

Malykhin then became a double-champ when he clobbered Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.

The 35-year-old is set for a world title unification match against ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

