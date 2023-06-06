Arjan Bhullar excited to own new ONE Championship belt in unification bout vs. Anatoly Malykhin

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is looking forward to getting his hands on the newly designed ONE world title belt.

It’s been more than two years since Arjan Bhullar captured the heavyweight strap with a second-round knockout of division legend Brandon Vera at ONE: Dangal. During that time, ‘Singh’ has been sitting on the sidelines for one reason or another.

On June 23, he will finally return to the ring for a long-awaited heavyweight championship unification bout with current interim champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Speaking about his highly anticipated return on Smack Talk with Sandhu, Bhullar expressed a desire to get his hands on one of the promotion’s new ONE world title belts, made from 26 pounds of solid gold.

“The belt that I have, they have a new company belt now. They designed a new belt with Tumi and all that. They didn’t have an Amazon Prime deal, when I had this belt. There’s a lot of things that have changed.”

In addition to the incredible looking ONE world title belts designed by Tumi, ONE Championship announced a multi-year partnership with the one of world’s leading premium lifestyle and luxury performance brands:

“The ONE World Championship belt represents the journey of the greatest martial artists who reach the pinnacle of their sports through an unparalleled passion and dedication to excellence. Our partnership with TUMI celebrates this achievement by honoring and protecting their most prized possession,” ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said of the partnership.

Currently, Anatoly Malykhin holds two of the prized belts, adding the ONE light heavyweight world title to his collection in December after scoring a shocking first-round knockout against Reinier de Ridder.

On June 23, Arjan Bhullar will look to take one of those world titles for himself, upgrading his own belt while simultaneously re-establishing himself as the top heavyweight in all the combat sports.

Fans in North America can catch Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 23 on June 23 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

