Anatoly Malykhin says time at ONE Championship ‘brighter’ and ‘more fulfilling’ by the day

Heading into the biggest fight of his career to date, Anatoly Malykhin has been doing some reflecting on his meteoric rise.

Making his ONE debut in March, 2021 with a record of 8-0, the undefeated Russian has not looked back since, going on a dominant run. With four consecutive wins under the ONE banner, all coming by knockout, Malykhin has claimed both the interim heavyweight title and the light heavyweight world championship.

At ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will finally get the chance to prove that he is the best heavyweight in the division.

Facing off against returning champion Arjan Bhullar, the two men will unify the titles with only one man leaving Lumpinee as the ONE heavyweight world champion.

Ahead of this huge clash, Anatoly Malykhin spoke in an interview about his time with ONE Championship and how he feels at home in the promotion. Whilst he may have torn through every opponent that has been put in front of him, Malykhin feels like part of a family under the ONE banner:

“ONE Championship is not just a team for us; it's a family, and we are thrilled to be a part of it because our life becomes brighter and more fulfilling with each passing day, with each moment.”

On June 23, he will look to add another huge win to his unmatched streak in ONE, picking up another world championship in just his fifth fight with the promotion.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

