‘Buchecha’ dissects ONE Friday Fights 22 headliner between Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar

Brazil’s Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has his eyes locked on the heavyweight world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

Live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, one true heavyweight world champion will be crowned when the division's titles are finally unified.

It has been a long road of trash-talking and canceled fights to finally get to the point where fans and fellow fighters will witness Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin meet on the ONE Championship stage.

Bhullar’s title reign has not been one of the most memorable ones, but the Indian fighter still believes that he is the best in the weight class.

However, during his absence, undefeated Russian Malykhin cleaved his way to the top of the division to become the interim champion. He continued his incredible wave of momentum by defeating Reinier de Ridder last time out to claim the light heavyweight title.

As he prepares for the next step in his incredibly successful transition to MMA, Marcus Almeida has a keen interest in this fight due to the stakes that it has for him and the rest of the division.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about the factors that could play into this fight, referencing how Malykhin has the confidence and activity edge:

“I think right now, Anatoly has a bigger advantage because he kept himself so active. And fighting after fighting and just winning. The guy is still undefeated. If I'm not wrong, Arjan has just one loss.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

Meanwhile, Almeida’s return against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane goes down at ONE Fight Night 13, available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Membership on August 4.

