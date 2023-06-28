Superlek shares reason why Rodtang superfight is unlikely to happen

ONE Championship fans have been dreaming about a potential superfight between ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 for years.

We’ve come close to seeing Rodtang vs. Superlek on two separate occasions, the first coming as part of last year’s ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament. ‘The Iron Man’ was forced to withdraw ahead of the semi-final round leaving fans wondering what could have been. The pair were then matched up for a kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 8, but an injury once again forced Rodtang out.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm, but according to Superlek, we may be waiting quite a while. Currently, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has his sights set on a move to bantamweight, challenging the division’s reigning Muay Thai world titleholder, Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

“I really want the belt to be with Thai people, so we’ll see what the future holds,” Superlek told the South China Morning Post.

Haggerty captured the bantamweight world title at ONE Fight Night 9, scoring a stunning first-round knockout against Thai legend Nong-O Hama in the main event of the evening. There is no word on who ‘The General’ will face in his first world title defense, but if all goes according to plan, Superlek will find himself with an opportunity to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

Should Superlek succeed in dethroning Jonathan Haggerty, it could potentially pave the way for a clash with Rodtang as ‘The Iron Man’ has already expressed an interest in adding another ONE world title to his resume. He could challenge ‘The Kicking Machine’ for his flyweight kickboxing crown or the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title.

Of course, the latter would require Superlek to get past Jonathan Haggerty, which is no easy task.

Do you think Rodtang vs. Superlek is a fight we could still see, or is it time to move on from Muay Thai’s most wanted superfight?

