Superlek says he wants to test his skills against ‘very tough fighter’ Jonathan Haggerty

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is out to continue testing himself against the best fighters in the field.

Fresh from another successful foray in Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok, ‘The Kicking Machine’ wants to battle the sport’s bantamweight king Jonathan Haggerty next.

Superlek shared this during the post-fight interview following his first-round knockout of ONE newcomer Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. He said:

“Jonathan [Haggerty] is indeed a very good fighter, a very tough fighter. I really want to know how my skills would play out in that fight.”

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Superlek was clinical in dismantling 19-year-old ‘giant’ Nabil Anane.

Following their game plan, the Thai legend targeted the lower part of the body of 6-foot-2 Nabil first before going for the finish.

Superlek connected on a solid straight right to the midsection of his opponent, who immediately felt the power of the punch and crashed to the mat. Nabil tried to beat the count but was unable to, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest at the 2:03 mark of the opening round.

The win extended the winning run of ‘The Kicking Machine’ to six straight and further underscored why he is concurrently the No. 1-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Jonathan Haggerty, meanwhile, ascended to the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai division by shocking long-time ONE world champion Nong-O Hama by way of first-round knockout in their title clash last April.

‘The General’ lorded over Nong-O with ferocious strikes, sending the latter to the mat three times, the last one coming at the 2:40 mark of the first round from which the Thai fighter could not recover.

Prior to becoming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty once held the flyweight world title in the sport.

