WATCH: Hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa lights up the pads with ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has been seen training and holding pads for Grammy Award-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa in the gym.

Khalifa made a few headlines a few years back when he surprisingly turned his physique into a chiseled body of a Greek god. The American hip-hop star used various training methods, most specifically Muay Thai, to stay in magnificent shape.

It's an undeniable honor for any Muay Thai enthusiast like Wiz Khalifa to learn from a world champion and modern-day icon like Superlek. In a video released by ONE Championship on Instagram, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champ gave pointers to the multi-platinum-selling artist:

"Legends train with legends 🙏 Superlek COLLIDES with Nabil Anane in a flyweight Muay Thai BATTLE at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23! Who you got? 🤔 @superlek789 @wizkhalifa"

If any other rapper wants to start some beef with Khalifa, they might want to think twice. He certainly has some pop in those knees and kicks, and learning from a world champion, he might actually be better than most hobbyists.

As for Superlek, after conquering ONE's flyweight kickboxing throne, the 27-year-old phenom has his sights set on the division's Muay Thai world title. 'The Kicking Machine' was scheduled to challenge Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

The bout, however, was ultimately cancelled due to Rodtang suffering an injury. 'The Iron Man' was then replaced by Aussie actionman Danial Williams. Despite Williams' valiant attempt at giving the world champion a worthy opposition, the Thai legend won via knockout in the third round.

Now, the dangerous 'Kicking Machine' will lock horns with a Muay Thai prodigy in 19-year-old French-Algerian-Thai stalwart Nabil Anane. He is a two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion and has competed at the brutal World Lethwei Championship.

One large detail of this bout is that Nabil stands at 6'2", towering over the ONE world champion with at least 5 inches. This is not even mentioning the arm and leg length disparity between the two.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

