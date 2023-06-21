Fans suggest Rodtang, Superlek, Nong-O fights for Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty has a long line-up of potential opponents ever since he captured the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in April.

With the dawn of a new era, fight fans are curious to see who will be Haggerty’s next rival. Will it be former rival ONE flyweight king ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon? Or will kickboxing star Superlek Kiatmoo9 rise to the occasion if Haggerty prefers to fight a fresh and new opponent?

This week the fans have spoken. The general consensus online is a trilogy showdown between Haggerty vs. Rodtang for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Check out what they’ve been saying below:

Both Haggerty and Rodtang have a long history together.

When ‘The General’ defeated legendary Muay Thai world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in 2019, the UK star waited 3 months before defending his belt against Rodtang. After a controversial split decision, Haggerty was king of the mountain no more.

He argued against the decision and pushed for an immediate rematch, which was given to him in January 2020. Unfortunately, his efforts to reclaim the belt were cut short with a decisive third-round knockout.

Haggerty has since vindicated himself by going up a heavier weight class and capturing the bantamweight crown. There’s no telling whether he would accept to run it back again with Rodtang after everything he experienced. He wouldn’t want history to repeat itself, right?

