Jonathan Haggerty says Rodtang will destroy next opponent: “I mean no disrespect”

Jonathan Haggerty has always been one to speak with a blunt tone, and he wasn’t holding back when giving his prediction to his rival Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s next world title fight.

Rodtang will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against WBC international champion Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10. The event is set for May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Haggerty, who’s fought Rodtang in two consecutive world title fights, said the Thai megastar will have one of the most dominant world title defenses in his perfect reign.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Haggerty said Tabares will fall to Rodtang in the very first round.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I mean no disrespect to Rodtang’s opponent, but I feel like he’s just gonna blow him out of the waters and I hope it’s a great fight, I hope they come out healthy but I do feel like Rodtang’s at a different level to the other guy and wish them both a great fight.”

He added:

“First-round knockout I reckon.”

Rodtang took the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from Haggerty in 2019 and has defended the gold four times. His last defense was a unanimous decision victory over Joseph Lasiri, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November 2022.

Haggerty, meanwhile, is headed for the biggest fight of his career.

The British star will challenge the legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 9 and ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below:

