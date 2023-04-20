Look back at Jonathan Haggerty slicing Mongkolpetch open ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

British striker Jonathan Haggerty is one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the game right now. He has left many opponents on the receiving end of some nasty blows.

Among them was Mongkolpetch Petchyindee of Thailand, whose temple was sliced open by ‘The General’ with a crushing elbow during their exciting three-round contest at ONE: Bad Blood in February last year.

The cut happened in the third round of the roller-coaster match, which saw both fighters go back and forth with solid strikes. While in a clinch, Jonathan Haggerty managed to land the elbow that instantly busted open Mongkolpetch.

The hit effectively slowed down the aggressiveness of the Thai fireball afterwards, helping the striker from the United Kingdom earn a unanimous decision victory.

ONE Championship recently uploaded Jonathan Haggerty’s devastating hit on Mongkolpetch on Instagram and captioned it with:

“SLICED ‘em 🗡”

Haggerty will bank on the same ferocity when he collides with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 in Bangkok.

‘The General,’ who once held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold, seeks to become a two-division ONE world champion in his showdown with Nong-O. The bout will take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Orpington, England, fighter is coming off three straight wins heading into the contest. Nong-O, meanwhile, is making his eighth title defense and is determined to keep the status quo.

ONE Fight Night 9 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes