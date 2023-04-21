Jonathan Haggerty manifests world title win at ONE Fight Night 9

Jonathan Haggerty is ready to feel the weight of 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around his waist once again.

‘The General’ knows what it takes to become a ONE world champion. Having already claimed the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, Haggerty will look to add some new hardware to his collection when he goes to war against reigning bantamweight champion, Nong-O Hama.

Already dripping with gold on Instagram, ‘The General’ is looking chiseled and ready to deliver a historic upset at ONE Fight Night 9.

“Battle ready @onechampionship 🤴🏼”

Jonathan Haggerty enters the ONE world title clash riding a three-fight win streak. Earning decisive wins over Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and Vladimir Kuzminm, ‘The General’ has more than earned himself the opportunity to become a two-time titleholder. Of course, that will be no easy task as his opponent is yet to experience defeat inside the circle.

Having gone toe-to-toe with the best Muay Thai practitioners in the world, Nong-O Hama has had his hand raised 10-straight times with the last five coming by way of knockout.

These KOs have come against some of the biggest names in ONE Championship, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Liam ‘The Hitman’ Harrison, and Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Unlike many of his past opponents, Jonathan Haggerty knows what it takes to compete with world-class athletes inside the circle. Having shared the cage with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Joseph Lasiri, and ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon on two separate occasions, ‘The General’ knows all about the pressures of a high-stakes battle in the art of eight limbs.

That experience could very well be the difference maker when the two Muay Thai iconic square off at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

Poll : 0 votes