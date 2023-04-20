Fans predict another Nong-O win at ONE Fight Night 9 against Jonathan Haggerty

The title clash between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and British challenger Jonathan Haggerty goes down this week, and fight fans are excited.

The two top strikers will headline ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. The event is set for April 21 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Nong-O will be making his eighth defense of the world title he won in May 2019, while Jonathan Haggerty will try to become a two-division ONE world champion after previously holding the ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold.

ONE Championship hyped up the title showdown by posting a video on Instagram showing one of the Thai champion’s fights where he unleashed his devastating punching power as well as his speed.

Fans took the opportunity to make their thoughts known in the comments section, with some predicting another successful defense by Nong-O.

Some of the fan comments read:

ipps.ink: Respect for haggerty, but he ain’t winning this one 💯

alloha_730: Ohhh yes he will 🔥

weownthestreets2023: Yes he will 😂

tweseyit9999999999: Fast punches no one beating him

Nong-O’s last successful world title defense came just last January, defeating Russian challenger Alaverdi Ramazanov by knockout in the third round.

United Kingdom’s Haggerty, for his part, looks to extend his three-fight winning streak and, more importantly, return as champion in a new weight class.

ONE Fight Night 9 is ONE’s fourth Amazon show of the year and is available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

