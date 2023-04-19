Liam Harrison lauds Nong-O’s ability to make mid-fight adjustments

British striker Liam Harrison respects the game of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, especially the Thai superstar's ability to adjust during the course of fights.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, ‘Hitman’ highlighted that one of the strongest suits of Nong-O as a fighter is his top-level skill to read situations while on the battlefield and deliver his attack as he sees fit.

Liam Harrison said:

“Nong-O is very, very good. If he has to change the way he fights mid-fight, he can do it.”

Watch the interview below:

Nong-O has been ONE world champion since February 2019 and has been dynamic in taking on different challenges in seven successful title defenses to date.

One of those who vied for the world title in his possession was Harrison in August last year. Unfortunately, the showdown was cut short after the Leeds fighter injured his knee in the opening round following a solid kick from the Thai champion, slumping to a technical knockout defeat.

Nong-O is once again to be tested this week as he stakes the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt against British challenger Jonathan Haggerty.

The setting is ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21, happening at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Jonathan Haggerty, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, is seeking to end the impressive title reign of Nong-O and add his name to the list of two-division world champions in ONE Championship.

Apart from the headlining title showdown for the bantamweight Muay Thai gold, ONE Fight Night 9 also features nine other quality fights and is available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

