Nong-O Hama vows to keep belt until end of career

Nong-O Hama is adamant that the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title will remain in his possession for as long as he’s fighting in the promotion.

The Thai superstar is set to defend his belt at ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21st, with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty stepping up as the latest challenger for the crown.

Before they lock horns, Nong-O declared that he does not plan on surrendering his belt to anyone anytime soon. He told ONE Championship:

“No one can take it away from me. I’m not going to lose this World Championship until I retire.”

Nong-O has won 10 straight fights in the promotion and claimed stoppage victories in each of his last five bouts. He started 2023 with a bang, defeating the taller and longer Alaverdi Ramazanov in a barnburner of a fight at ONE Friday Fights 1 in January. He aims to continue his dominant reign by conquering his latest foe.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty is ready to pull off a massive upset by becoming the first man to defeat the Thai superstar in ONE Championship. He is on an impressive roll as well, winning three straight bouts heading to his first world title opportunity in over three years. ‘The General’ hopes that his move up in weight results in another world title for him.

Their highly anticipated battle, together with the rest of the card at ONE Fight Night 9, will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all Amazon subscribers across North America on U.S. primetime of April 21st.

